FARMINGTON — SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, has temporarily closed its satellite office location at 218 Fairbanks Road while the organization looks for a new office space in Franklin County.

The public is encouraged to continue to contact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241 for assistance, including counseling and support as the organization is in operation and fully staffed.

The organization is headquartered in Lewiston with additional satellite offices. Due to the pandemic, none of its physical offices are open to the public for face-to-face services, but its various counseling and support services and educational programs are available digitally or by phone. Over the past three months its Meals on Wheels program has hit record numbers for its home-delivered meals services, as it meets the increased demand of the newly homebound.

“We decided we needed to find a larger space in the Wilton/Farmington area that better suits our needs. We are actively looking for a new rental office space and are open to any leads,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. It serves more than 19,000 individuals annually. For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.

« Previous