To the Editor:
When visiting Farmington, my husband and I have always called in at the Weld General Store and were saddened to find it had burnt down. I had previously taken a photograph of the interior and I sent copies at Christmas to Weld Historical Society and the store’s owner Mr. Jerry Nering. I do not know if they received the photos and I have no reply from Mr. Nering’s e-mail address.
I will be happy to resend them (maybe this time via e-mail) if required. My e-mail address is: [email protected]
Vicki Gardner
United Kingdom
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Oxford residents request formation of historic preservation committee
-
The Franklin Journal
Chesterville celebrates graduating seniors
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Interior photos of lost store offered
-
The Franklin Journal
Energy Matters: Cooking with renewables