To the Editor:

When visiting Farmington, my husband and I have always called in at the Weld General Store and were saddened to find it had burnt down. I had previously taken a photograph of the interior and I sent copies at Christmas to Weld Historical Society and the store’s owner Mr. Jerry Nering. I do not know if they received the photos and I have no reply from Mr. Nering’s e-mail address.

I will be happy to resend them (maybe this time via e-mail) if required. My e-mail address is: [email protected]

Vicki Gardner
United Kingdom

