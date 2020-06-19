LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Falls Christian Academy has announced the fourth-quarter honor students.

“A” honor roll

Grades one to four: Chase Brewin, Kaylie Colson, Grant DeGroft, Alexander Delano, Lacey Faith, Leighton Jeselskis, Liam Juliani, Leland Libby, Declan Mishio, Cameron Partridge, Kason Poisson and Naomi Welch.

Grades five to eight: Alexis Poisson.

Grades nine to 12: Lucas Poisson.

“B” honor roll

Grades one to four: Graham Morse, Noah Tremblay.

Grades five to eight: Lilla Knight.

Grades nine to 12: Alivia Jones, Christopher Levesque.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles