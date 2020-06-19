100 Years Ago: 1920
Wednesday of next week is to be observed as “Lewiston’s Seventh Dollar Days.” This simple announcement means a great deal. It means that the streets will be filled with shoppers, who will come here from all parts of Androscoggin County and beyond; it means values unequalled anywhere in Maine, and, finally, it means that a famous institution is to be perpetuated. Lewiston’s Dollar Day, as everyone knows, isn’t a mere ordinary day of shopping. It’s just what we have heralded it — an institution. It was established by the old Merchandise Association, and altho Lewiston has grown – altho the crowds are larger and conditions more metropolitan — the same fundamental principle remains, this principle, carried into productive practice, has made Dollar Day famous all over western Maine.
50 Years Ago: 1970
A young deer was taken into protective custody this afternoon after it was found wandering about on upper Summer Street near the Whiteholm Farm. John White notified authorities at 1 p.m. that he had found the fawn on the farm property, and noted that another young deer was found dead behind the farm yesterday. Police were in contact with a game warden, Robert Tribow this afternoon.
25 Years Ago: 1995
“Come Make a Plunkett” will be the subject of a Horisons/65 crafting program June 26 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Senior Health Information Center at the Lewiston Mall. Dollmaker Bertha Chasse will show participants how to make a “little mascot ” that is designed to sit on a shelf, dresser or chair. Necessary materials and equipment will be provided. There will be a $7 materials fee.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lori Ann Mills
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dorothy L. Huber
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sylvia E. Herrick
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Laurent R. Brillant
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joan M. Willette