100 Years Ago: 1920

Wednesday of next week is to be observed as “Lewiston’s Seventh Dollar Days.” This simple announcement means a great deal. It means that the streets will be filled with shoppers, who will come here from all parts of Androscoggin County and beyond; it means values unequalled anywhere in Maine, and, finally, it means that a famous institution is to be  perpetuated. Lewiston’s Dollar Day, as everyone knows, isn’t a mere ordinary day of shopping. It’s just what we have heralded it — an institution. It was established by the old Merchandise Association, and altho Lewiston has grown – altho the crowds are larger and conditions more metropolitan — the same fundamental principle remains, this principle, carried into productive practice, has made Dollar Day famous all over western Maine.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A young deer was taken into protective custody this afternoon after it was found wandering about on upper Summer Street near the  Whiteholm Farm. John White notified authorities at 1 p.m. that he had found the fawn on the farm property, and noted that another young deer was found dead behind the farm yesterday. Police were in contact with a game warden, Robert Tribow this afternoon.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Come Make a Plunkett” will be the subject of a Horisons/65 crafting program June 26 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Senior Health Information Center at the Lewiston Mall. Dollmaker Bertha Chasse will show participants how to make a “little mascot ” that is designed to sit on a shelf, dresser or chair. Necessary materials and equipment will be provided. There will be a $7 materials fee.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
looking back
Related Stories
Latest Articles