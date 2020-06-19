100 Years Ago: 1920

Wednesday of next week is to be observed as “Lewiston’s Seventh Dollar Days.” This simple announcement means a great deal. It means that the streets will be filled with shoppers, who will come here from all parts of Androscoggin County and beyond; it means values unequalled anywhere in Maine, and, finally, it means that a famous institution is to be perpetuated. Lewiston’s Dollar Day, as everyone knows, isn’t a mere ordinary day of shopping. It’s just what we have heralded it — an institution. It was established by the old Merchandise Association, and altho Lewiston has grown – altho the crowds are larger and conditions more metropolitan — the same fundamental principle remains, this principle, carried into productive practice, has made Dollar Day famous all over western Maine.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A young deer was taken into protective custody this afternoon after it was found wandering about on upper Summer Street near the Whiteholm Farm. John White notified authorities at 1 p.m. that he had found the fawn on the farm property, and noted that another young deer was found dead behind the farm yesterday. Police were in contact with a game warden, Robert Tribow this afternoon.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Come Make a Plunkett” will be the subject of a Horisons/65 crafting program June 26 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Senior Health Information Center at the Lewiston Mall. Dollmaker Bertha Chasse will show participants how to make a “little mascot ” that is designed to sit on a shelf, dresser or chair. Necessary materials and equipment will be provided. There will be a $7 materials fee.

