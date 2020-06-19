ROCKLAND — The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that the death of a 28-year-old man on Vinalhaven Sunday night was a homicide, saying he died of injuries inflicted with a knife.

Roger Feltis was fatally injured during a confrontation at the home of Dorian and Briannah Ames on the Roberts Cemetery Road, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Briannah Ames was also injured during the confrontation and was treated and released from Pen Bay Medical Center.

The Maine State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Feltis’ death, and will review evidence, the autopsy results and interviews in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, the statement said. No one has been charged.

Dorian Ames, 27, of Vinalhaven has been free on bail for an unrelated incident from Sept. 15, 2019, on Vinalhaven. Police said he fired a gun into a pickup truck in which a woman was sitting.

He was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January and has been free on bail. There is no pending court date.

About two dozen of Feltis’ friends gathered in front of the Knox County Courthouse in Rockland on Friday, calling for police to arrest someone in his slaying.

The initial report to police on Sunday night shortly before 10 p.m. was about a man bleeding severely from a neck wound.

Jennie Candage, who was Feltis’ girlfriend, said she would not comment about the case but talked about Feltis.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” she said.

Brandon Cox of Spruce Head was one of the protesters. He said he had known Feltis since high school and wants justice for him.

Feltis was a sternman on a lobster boat and was a clammer. He had lived in Waldoboro before moving onto Vinalhaven.

The protesters disbanded about 3:30 p.m. Another protest is planned for on the island Sunday evening.

