AUBURN – Dorothy L. Huber, 93, a resident of Turner, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a very short illness at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1926 in Chambersburg, Pa., the daughter of Raymond Schellhase and Ethel (Finkenbinder) Schellhase. She attended school in Chambersburg.On Oct. 29, 1943 she married the love of her life, Benjamin Huber. After her husband’s death in 1991 she moved to Maine to be close to her son.Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed her time with her family, friends and home. Dorothy worked for many years as a store manager for Handy Mart. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and she was an excellent cook. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Steve Huber and companion Mike Boisvert of Turner, Gerald Huber and wife Shirley of Ottawa Lake, Mich.; two grandchildren, Joelle Huber of Toledo, Ohio and Geoffrey Huber and wife Erin of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Claire and Jack; along with several nieces and nephews. She enjoyed time with her special niece, Barb Hade, and her great friend, Tony Orestis.She was predeceased by her parents; husband; two sisters, Betty Patterson, Thelma Fitzgerald and a brother, Richard Schellhase.Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comServices and interment will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. If desired contributions may be made to:Hospice House of Androscoggin236 Stetson RoadAuburn, ME 04210

