CUMMING, Ga. – Lyyli “Lou” Therrien, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at The Villas of Canterfield Assisted Living in Cumming, Ga. She was born in Livermore on July 16, 1929. Lou was the youngest of seven children born to John and Ida (Heikkinen) Korhonen.She graduated in 1947 from Livermore Falls High School. After high school, she worked at Union Mutual Life Insurance and Central Maine General Hospital as a typist for medical records.Lou married Francis Therrien on June 6, 1949 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Chisholm. They resided on Richardson Avenue In Livermore Falls for 60 years where Lou helped her husband with antique collecting.She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary 3335 and the VFW National Home for Children. Lou and “Red” shared 30 wonderful years of retirement together. They loved being with family and friends, traveling, snowmobiling, playing cribbage, and supporting the VFW. After the passing of her beloved “Red” in 2015, she moved to Cumming, Ga. She resided in The Villas at Canterfield where she enjoyed group activities and visits from friends and family. Throughout her life, Lou kept her sense of humor and strength.She is survived by three children, Patty Curtis and companion Leon Lowell of Gray, Brenda and husband Robert Roy of Cumming, Ga., Craig and wife Michelle Therrien of Ball Ground, Ga.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Dick Parker of Livermore; and many nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her parents, John and Ida Heikkinen Korhonen; her husband, Francis Therrien; brothers, Amos, Eino, John and Fred, and sisters, Helmi Spaulding and Ida Strout.A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at The Villas of Canterfield, Golden Rule Hospice, and Loving Care Senior Concierge. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay. Visitation will be prior to the Mass on Wednesday, June 24 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Church Street, Livermore Falls.In lieu of flowers, during this Covid-19 time, please share an act of kindness with a person in need.

