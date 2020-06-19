Emma is our cat of the week at Franklin County Animal Shelter. She is a senior female and has this to say: “Oh, hello. My name is Emma. I am a sweet but shy older gal who is looking for a quiet home for my golden years. I am sweet but very overwhelmed with my new surroundings here at the shelter. I am very finicky about my litter box habits. Submitted photo

Franklin Journal Columns
