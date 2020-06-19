Maine will get $38.1 million in federal transportation funding to replace and rehabilitate seven bridges, the president said in a tweet Thursday night.

The money is being made available through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program and will go to bridges in Waterville, Solon, Rumford, Bangor and Old Town.

“Very important for keeping our bridges safe and people moving in the Great State of Maine!” President Trump said in the tweet.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the funding as part of a total of $906 in federal dollars to be allocated to 20 projects in 20 states, many of which Trump also tweeted about Thursday night.

Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said the bridges were chosen by Maine DOT and submitted as part of a grant application process earlier this year. They include two structures which carry I-95 over Webb Road in Waterville, an I-95 bridge near Bangor, Main Street bridge in Solon, Red Bridge in Rumford and two bridges in Old Town.

The U.S. Department of Transportation received 173 eligible applications from 43 states. The applications were evaluated by a team of more than two dozen staff and determinations were made based on alignment with national and regional economic vitality goals, according to an announcement from the U.S. DOT.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who chairs the Senate’s transportation appropriations subcommittee, also advocated for the funding.

“This funding will create and sustain much-needed jobs at a time when our communities are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Collins said in a statement earlier in the week. “In addition, by enhancing the efficiency of our transportation network, these bridge replacement projects will deliver long-lasting benefits that will be felt by Maine families and businesses.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: