100 Years Ago: 1920

Otis F. Parker of Bartlett Street Lewiston, received a letter recently from Samuel Harris of Sousa‘s Band to the effect that the band contemplated a tour of New England before starting on its world tour and asking if there was enough support in Lewiston to warrant a booking in this city. Mr. Parker and Mr Harris were in the army together, both serving in the 19th Coastal Artillery Band. Mr. Parker interviewed the Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor, and then wrote to Mr. Harris to the effect that Lewiston City hall could be secured for the concert. Mr. Harris forwarded his letter to the New York booking agent, Mr. Atkins, who was in town last Tuesday and has now gone on to Bangor. Nothing definite has been done as yet, but the city is pretty sure to hear the world greatest band leader, John Philip Sousa, and his famous band some time during the summer.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the Lewiston Youth Commission last night gave their unanimous approval to the newly-opened Neighborhood Youth Corps Center at 20 Pine St, in Lewiston. Charles Hodge, NYC director, reported on the activities of the newly opened center, and said that plans are being made to hold classes in arts and crafts and theater groups. During the meeting, a rock dance was being held at the center, called The Attic. The center is being conducted on a membership basis, with a small monthly fee to youths 14 years of age and older.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Lewiston Senior Citizens chose Delise Mathieu as Mother of the Year and Leo Turgeon as Father of the Year when they met recently at the Multi-Purpose Center gym. They were presented with a corsage and boutonniere, respectively. Gift certificates were presented to the outgoing mother and father of the year.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: