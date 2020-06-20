On Sunday, June 14, the Sun Journal published an article furnished by the New York Times about 66 environmental protections that President Trump has reversed.

The bottom line: no clean water, no clean air, no limits on the amount of mercury that coal powered plants can spew into the air, and requirements for oil and gas companies to report methane production cancelled.

Those who have children and grandchildren should take a long, hard look at how these 66 environmental protection reversals are going to affect the lives and legacy of loved ones.

Certainly there are 66 good reasons to vote that man out of the White House in November.

Nancy Pinkham, Leeds

