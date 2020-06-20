LEWISTON – Debra D. Brooks, 65, of Wales, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Russell Park Rehab and Living Center of Lewiston. Debbie was born on Nov. 29, 1954 to Jeffery and Wanda Therriault of Auburn. Debbie moved back to Maine in 2016 after living in Miami Beach, Fla. for 20-plus years. Deb was a beloved friend and bartender at the VFW where she is fondly remembered for telling over zealous pool playing members to “keep your balls on the table”! She was also a member of the women’s auxiliary at the VFW. Debbie will be forever loved and deeply missed by her Miami Beach family.She retired to Maine to spend time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and to give her fur son, Buddy, the peaceful quiet life he deserved. She soon rekindled a friendship with her ex husband, Ronald Brooks, who was elemental in her care and comfort in her final months. Debbie is survived by her two daughters, Cara-Leigh Brooks and her significant other John Haviland and Jo-Dee Brooks; her grandchildren, Kodi Brooks, Jesse Brooks-Fleury and Hayley Brooks; her two beautiful great-grandchildren, Mia Brooks and Ollie Brooks; her brothers, Curtis Therriault, Scott Therriault and Rusty Therriault; along with several cousins; and her fur son, Buddy, and fur-grands Otis, Carl and Milo. Debbie is predeceased by her parents, Jeffery Therriault, Wanda Therriault; and two granddaughters, Kay-La Breton, Kiara-Leigh Harris. Debbie’s daughters would like to extend heart felt gratitude to Ron Brooks for being an amazing friend and caregiver in her final months, allowing her to remain at home as long as she did. To Russell Park and the fantastic staff, turned family, that took care of her when it became too much for one or two people. Finally, to the CMMC Oncology and Radiation Oncology teams that gave her and her family all the support and tools to provide the best outcome. Debbie left this earth as she lived on it, on her terms.

