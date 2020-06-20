AUBURN — Buoyed by the success of the hit ABC show Holey Moley and by the popularity of mini golf in Central Maine, Tabers Lakeside Stand and Golf Center of Auburn will now offer a mini golf league.

Beginning Monday, June 29, the weekly league will operate from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Monday through August 10, and culminate with the sixth annual Maine Miniature Golf Open on Sunday, August 16.

“The course has been open for a while this season already, and we’ve seen success with our yearly tournament,” Tabers owner Dan Hargreaves said. “By creating a fun, competitive, family-friendly event like this league, we’re hoping to give people a chance to spend time together doing what they like to do.”

There will be prizes each week for first, second and third place, and for players who participate in all eight events, there will be season-long first-, second- and third-place awards.

“We’ve modeled the Tabers league after some pro-am events I’ve played in, from the rules to the scoring structure, in the hopes that it’s fun and exciting, but also efficient, so that it fits in both the venue’s schedule and the players’s lives,” League co-creator Justin Pelletier said. “Mini golf is a sport that has a growing national following, and bringing a slice of competition to a game that really anyone can play will make it fun for all who want to participate.”

Each weekly event will cost $10 for adults, $8 for players 12 and under, and will include two rounds of mini golf. (One round usually is $8/$7.)

After everyone completes their two rounds, scores will be tabulated. Each week, scores will be entered, recorded and posted at the golf shack.

Proper social distancing etiquette will apply at the course. Groups will include three people, only one grouping will be allowed per hole and players must remain six feet apart.

For more information, or to sign up for the first event, visit the Tabers golf shack, or email [email protected] with the subject: Tabers League.

