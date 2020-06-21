PHILLIPS — Voters will hear details of a proposed $10.3 million budget from MSAD 58’s board of directors and Superintendent Todd Sanders during a review of the 2020-21 spending plan to be streamed online Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Sanders has posted the budget proposal, warrant articles and an explanation of costs on the district’s website, www.msad58.org.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants who wish to ask questions must click a link to the Zoom app on the district’s website. Viewers can also click a link on that page to watch the meeting live on YouTube.

The proposed $10,352,500 is a six percent increase over last year’s budget and includes $4,263,948 as the share assessed to taxpayers in in Strong, Phillips, Kingfield and Avon. An increase in state subsidies and last year’s balance brought forward kept the cost to the individual towns lower, according to Sanders. The overall budget impact for taxpayers is down by $36,603 from last school year, which represents a decrease of .85 percent.

The 14-article warrant includes funding for administration, teachers, staff support, transportation and buses, facilities and maintenance, special education and other instruction. Salaries, benefits and contracted services contribute to more than 80 percent of the budget.

This year’s additional costs include extra hours for the food service director, an additional maintenance department position and funds for a Strategic Plan Survey. Each year, the board also faces additional funding challenges that don’t fit within the state subsidy guidelines, including athletics and co-curricular activities.

Despite the restrictions on in-person gatherings, the school board has been meeting weekly to develop the budget. On July 14, voters in Strong, Kingfield, Avon and Phillips will go to their local polling stations to vote on the total budget appropriation and the amounts each town will contribute as their share of the 2020-21 budget. MSAD 58’s fiscal year starts on July 1.

