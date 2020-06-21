If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had several dozen people correctly identify last week’s mystery photo that is a portion of the sign on the outside of Royal Flooring’s building on Webster Street in Lewiston. Numerous people commented that they have been faithful and satisfied customers of the family-run business for decades, including our winner, Louise Theberge, of Lewiston, who just had them install some flooring a few months ago so she had no trouble identifying the mystery photo.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: