MACHIAS — The National Digital Equity Center has announced that it is now offering digital literacy and computer skills classes online statewide. Classes are free and cover a range of topics, including For Work and Business, For Home and Education and Aging Well with Technology. All classes are taught through live webinar sessions by local instructors, helping Maine’s underserved populations learn new skills and improve their computer software knowledge, ultimately with the intention of helping to close Maine’s digital divide.

Traditionally held in classroom settings throughout the state, the National Digital Equity Center has rapidly transitioned classes to online learning in response to COVID-19. Students are able to join classes remotely through video conferencing and benefit from live interaction with the instructor during the one-hour class sessions.

Classes are designed for students of varying experience levels, from those who are new to computers and tablets to more advanced users interested in learning about specific applications or subjects. Topics include learning about devices, internet safety, and using Google-based tools, alongside software-focused classes covering topics like WordPress and Microsoft Word and Excel. The National Digital Equity Center also recently added a class instructing Mainers on how to request an absentee ballot online for the upcoming election.

All classes are free, but registration is required as there are a limited number of spots available. To view a complete list of classes and to sign up, visit www.digitalequitycenter.org/classes. Request more information by calling 207- 259-5010 or email [email protected]. Learn more about the National Digital Equity Center through this short video, https://youtu.be/SC9kT9vSzoE.

