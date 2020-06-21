AUBURN – Dorothy St. Hilaire, 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Friday June 19, 2020 at Clover Manor after a long illness. She had been a resident for six years. Dorothy was the daughter of Elizabeth Pelletier and Paul Thibeault of Lewiston born April 17, 1932. She was raised and attended schools in Lewiston and Auburn.She married Reynold “Ronnie” W. St. Hilaire, June 1952, and settled in Auburn. She worked as a skiver at Koss shoe and retired from Knapp Shoe.Dorothy enjoyed reading, knitting socks, playing BINGO and the Lottery. She loved dogs and spending time with family, singing, and always joined in when a song was sung. She loved getting together with her brothers and sister over lobsters and clams.She was predeceased by her husband, Reynold “Ronnie”; brothers, Normand Pelletier, Raymond Pelletier, Gerard Pelletier, her sister, Rolande Gaudreau; nephew, Maurice Pelletier; and great-nephew, Jason Dufour.She is survived by her brother, Robert L. Pelletier and his companion Jackie Potvin, who was a friend since childhood of Winthrop; many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Clover Manor and Androscoggin Hospice for her care. A special thank you to her niece Lorraine Brennan, your weekly visits and outings with Aunt Dot are appreciated.Condolences may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Committal prayers will be said at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston after the service. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, ME 04240.

