Brian Robinson greets a well-wisher driving past on the bridge over the Little Androscoggin River in Mechanic Falls on Sunday. Robinson, who often dances on the bridge, was having a Father’s Day lunch with his granddaughter, Leannah, 7, in his usual spot. Robinson says he takes over the bridge in an expression of joy. “I inject positive energy into people because it’s a sad time” he said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mechanic Falls Maine
