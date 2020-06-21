LEWISTON — The YWCA Central Maine has announced the second in a series of financial seminars for women to be held by the YWCA. The second of the free seminars, “Creating Financial Independence,” will be held online via webinar at noon Thursday, June 25.
The YWCA is working with Sarah Mosley, agent, New York Life Insurance Co., to offer the series of seminars designed for women to acquire resources to help answer financial questions, secure a solid financial future and provide women an opportunity for financial empowerment.
The event is free and open to the public. To receive the link to attend the webinar, call the front desk to RSVP at 207-795-4050, go onto the website calendar or go to the registration link, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/create-financial-independence-tickets-107812881230.
For more information on upcoming events, giving opportunities or volunteer opportunities, visit www.YWCAMaine.org.
