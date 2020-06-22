AUBURN — Brian Wood, a longtime city official in Washington, D.C., is Auburn’s new assistant city manager.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the hiring, which completes a shift in city administration for the new fiscal year. Wood will serve under Phil Crowell, who will take over for retiring City Manager Peter Crichton on July 1.

Wood, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, has more than 10 years of experience in municipal and local government. He holds a degree in political science and sociology from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

During his early career, he worked with community-based nonprofits before working in local government.

Wood has served as a community relations liaison in the mayor’s office in Washington, D.C., and most recently, as senior operations manager in the Office of the City Administrator.

Wood joined the meeting via Zoom following the council’s unanimous vote Monday.

“I’m beyond excited, elated to be joining everyone up there and make Auburn my new home,” he said, adding that he and his wife plan to “take everything we’ve experienced in Washington for the last 10 years, and bring those (experiences) to this great city.”

Crowell said Monday that the city received more than 50 applications for the position, which he said represented one of the largest pools in recent memory for any city position.

“It was great to see that kind of response, and to be able to bring in a candidate like Brian who has a great deal of experience in a large community,” he said.

But, Crowell said, Wood also works at the community level, connecting directly with community members. He said Wood has experience in building programs like tax assistance for seniors “from the ground up.”

Wood said due to extensive discussions with Crowell recently, he’ll be able to “hit the ground running” when he starts July 20.

In a previous news release, Wood said he “felt an immediate connection” with Auburn.

“This was reinforced over several conversations and in-person meetings with the leadership team and council. I am beyond excited about joining such an inspirational, thoughtful, and dedicated team,” he said.

Mayor Jason Levesque said Wood’s “wealth of knowledge and commitment to municipal government will help us as we move toward becoming one of the greatest small cities in New England.”

Crowell was named assistant city manager in August 2018, following his retirement as chief of the Auburn Police Department.

At the time, Crowell filled a $97,000-a-year vacancy created when Denise Clavette left the position in June for one in Saco less than a year after accepting the job in Auburn.

Crichton announced his retirement in February, when the council also detailed the plan to promote Crowell to city manager.

JULY 14 ELECTION

The City Council on Monday also approved the consolidation of polling locations for the July 14 state referendum and primary election.

The city will use two polling locations instead of its usual five, which follows a trend across Maine as municipalities face staff shortages and concerns over COVID-19.

Voters in Wards 1, 2 and 3 will cast ballots at Norway Savings Bank Arena, with Wards 4 and 5 voting at Auburn Hall.

The arena at 985 Turner St. has never been used for polling before.

City Clerk Sue Clements-Dallaire recommended the consolidation based on a shortage of available poll workers, many of whom are retired and in a higher-risk category.

She said Monday that even after detailing the scaled-back plan, the city has lost additional poll volunteers. But, she said, she’s comfortable the two polling locations will be properly staffed.

Municipalities across the state and country have been pushing for residents to take advantage of absentee voting, and Auburn fits the trend.

Clements-Dallaire said about 1,800 absentee ballots have been requested so far, which represents 11% of Auburn voters. She said that figure is about three times as many absentee requests than Auburn normally sees during similar elections.

The council voted unanimously on the plan, with Councilor Tim MacLeod asking whether the Citylink bus service will be able to extend its run to include Norway Savings Bank Arena on Election Day.

Crichton said the Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee is working to accommodate the request.

