Farmington Board of Selectmen agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing and vote on the Nemi Publishing/Franklin Printing Project Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Economic Development Program (EDP) in the amount of $200,000 and execute related documents

Item 3: To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business:

Michael MacNeil 20-MJ-02

Adult Use Outdoor Cultivation Facility

537 Whittier Road R05-17-B

Item 4: To authorize the purchase of a drug detection K-9 with funds seized during investigations and approve sending an officer to K-9 training

Item 5: To countersign the warrants for the RSU #9 Budget Referendum on July 14

Item 6: To consider the Budget Committee’s recommendation to not hold an Annual Town Meeting this year

Item 7: To approve the minutes of June 9

Item 8: To discuss other business

« Previous

Next »

filed under: