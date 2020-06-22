Farmington Board of Selectmen agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23
***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To hold a public hearing and vote on the Nemi Publishing/Franklin Printing Project Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Economic Development Program (EDP) in the amount of $200,000 and execute related documents
Item 3: To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business:
Michael MacNeil 20-MJ-02
Adult Use Outdoor Cultivation Facility
537 Whittier Road R05-17-B
Item 4: To authorize the purchase of a drug detection K-9 with funds seized during investigations and approve sending an officer to K-9 training
Item 5: To countersign the warrants for the RSU #9 Budget Referendum on July 14
Item 6: To consider the Budget Committee’s recommendation to not hold an Annual Town Meeting this year
Item 7: To approve the minutes of June 9
Item 8: To discuss other business
