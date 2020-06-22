JAY — The Fire Rescue Department is getting a new side-by-side all terrain vehicle to use for snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle crashes and rescues, and woods fires.

Selectpersons voted unanimously Monday to accept a $20,000 grant from the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation. Chief Michael Booker received it on behalf of the department.

The board also voted to set the sewer rates for 2020-21 the same as this year.

The Select Board waived the town’s purchase policy that requires anything over $10,000 to go out for bids. When it became known the utility vehicles with year-round tracks were scarce, Booker called around Maine and New Hampshire and received six quotes, he said. The recreational vehicle will carry three people and haul equipment. Besides the track system, it comes with a roof, windshield and winch, Booker said. Doors can be added later for about $800.

Four vehicles were available in the two states last week, but now there are only two, he said.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV said he would like to sell the Police Department’s ATV and trailer to go toward a larger trailer needed to haul the side-by-side.

The Fire Rescue, Police and Public Works departments will be able to use the new vehicle, Booker said. The Public Works Department has used the ATV on occasion in the past to drag ball fields. NorthStar emergency medical services will also have access to it. The town has 35 miles of recreation trails.

After presenting selectpersons with the quotes, the board voted to go with 2020 Can-Am Defender XT from Huff Powersports in Pittsfield for $19,649. It was the lower of the six quotes. The other quotes were between $19,676 to over $24,000.

The town receives a $1,500 discount because it is a nonprofit which was already factored into the quote. Selectpersons also voted to put the remaining $324 from the grant toward the new trailer, which is estimated to cost $2,600. Booker will also check on a trade-in value for the ATV and trailer from a dealership.

Booker recommended that anyone who will operate the UTV to take a safety course. Those who operate the ATV have already taken it.

Following a public hearing on the sewer rate, selectpersons voted to keep the rate at a base fee of $315 for up to 3,200 cubic feet of water used. Amounts exceeding the 3,200 cubic feet are charged an additional 0.0952 cents per cubic foot. It is the same rate as this year. It is anticipated the rate will cover 90% of the Sewer Department’s operation and maintenance rate, Sewer Department Superintendent Mark Holt told the board. The rate goes into effect on July 1.

