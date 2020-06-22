AUBURN — On Monday police identified a man killed in a Friday afternoon crash when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Garfield Road.

Police said Dana Cook, 36, of Minot had been traveling east on Garfield Road at about 4:12 p.m. Friday on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle.

Jay Henderson, 60, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, crossed Garfield Road on Perkins Ridge Road in a 2016 Dodge pickup truck, which collided with the motorcycle.

Cook sustained critical injuries from the crash and died at the scene, Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said.

Henderson received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment.

Although the crash remains under investigation, witnesses reported to police that Henderson failed to yield the right of way after stopping at a stop sign, Cougle said.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor, he said.

The Auburn Police Department is being assisted by the Lewiston Police Department with the crash reconstruction.

