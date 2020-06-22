Arrests

  • Nathaniel J. Boucher, 24, of 1106 Route 2, Rumford, on a charge of violating condition of release, 5:29 p.m. Sunday by Rumford Police Department.
  • Brandon D. Dearborn, 28, of 6 Varney Lane, Oxford, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violation of condition of release, 12:30 a.m. Sunday by Oxford Police Department.
  • Lacresha I. Howard, 23, of 26 Spruce St., Rumford, on charges of burglary and domestic violence assault, 8:22 a.m. Saturday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.
  • Kyle K. Plamondon, 46, of 32 Penley Lane, Oxford, on a charge of violating condition of release, 8:34 p.m. Sunday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.
  • Lyndon B. Proulx, 27, of 365 Cushman Road, Woodstock, on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1 a.m. Sunday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.
  • Chelsea M. Russell, 21, of 327 Pine St., Rumford, on a charge of violating condition of release, 4:07 p.m. Saturday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.
  • John D. Spearrin, 52, of 34 Cross St., Bridgton, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, 6:47 p.m. Sunday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

