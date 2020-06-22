Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Chad Stewart, 37, of Livermore Falls, on a probation hold, 11:23 a.m. Monday at 192 Haines Corner Road, Livermore Falls.

• Tyson Nichols, 25, of Greene, on a probation hold, 5:43 p.m. Monday in Lewiston.

Lewiston

• Ida Moussa, 36, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:35 p.m. Sunday at 193 Pine St.

• Ryan Caron, 35, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Monday at the Residence Inn.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Roderick Kell, 70, of Lewiston struck a concrete pole at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Walmart on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2011 Ford driven by Kell and owned by United Ambulance was towed.

• A motorcycle driven by Charles A. Guy, 55, of Mechanic Falls struck a vehicle driven by Maura T. Clark, 45, of New Gloucester at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Street. Guy’s 2004 Harley-Davidson and Clark’s 2018 Nissan were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Jazmine D. Seger, 24, of Sidney struck a vehicle driven by Kim W. Reynolds, 67, of Harrison at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Park Avenue and Lake Street. Seger’s 2007 Volkswagen and Reynolds’ 2013 Chevrolet were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Nija N. Lightfoot, 44, of Kennebunk struck a vehicle driven by Michael L. Caraway, 46, of Lewiston at 12:34 p.m. Friday on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. Lightfoot’s 2013 Hyundai and Caraway’s 2019 Jeep received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Matthew M. Ross, 48, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Jason S. Thornton, 48, of Poland at 2:48 p.m. Friday on Hotel Road. Ross’ 2012 Ford was towed and Thornton’s 2013 Honda received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jonathan M. Connor, 18, of Lewiston struck a concrete pillar holding a stop sign at 9:19 p.m. Monday at Walmart on Mount Auburn Avenue. Connor’s 2004 Dodge received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Jonathan Wright, 18, of Auburn rear-ended a vehicle driven by George H. Avery, 72, of Lisbon at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday on Sabattus Street. The 2002 Saturn driven by Wright and owned by Mary Wright of Auburn and Avery’ 2009 Mazda received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Yaneysy Bravo, 27, of Hialeah Gardens, Florida, struck a vehicle driven by Ricki L. Kunselman, 36, of Lewiston at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday at Lisbon and Ash streets. Bravo’s 2020 Nissan received functional damage and Kunselman’s 2004 Chevrolet was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Akeem D. Murchison, 36, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Allison Mackechnie, 69, of Old Orchard Beach at 5:16 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Murchison’s 2019 Toyota received functional damage and Mackechnie’s 2008 Mazda was towed.

• A mini dirt bike driven by Derek S. Graham, 35, of Lewiston struck the side of a vehicle driven by Rachel L. Beane, 56, of Lewiston at 7:23 p.m. Thursday on Horton Street. Graham was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while Beane’s 2011 Ford received functional damage.

