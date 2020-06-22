The Sun Journal photographers share their favorite photos.
Bea Mathieu, left, and her daughter Nicole Mathieu eat in at Rolly’s Diner in Auburn on Wednesday. Rolly’s has been open for outdoor dining for several weeks, but Wednesday was the first day that indoor dining was allowed by the state of Maine. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Bethany Madigan watches her daughters play with a garden hose Tuesday afternoon, June 116, 2020, in their backyard in Auburn. Lauren, left, squirts her sister, Emily, as the older sister tries to get closer to grab it away. The siblings, including Julia and Evan, not pictured, were trying to keep cool as the temperature began to rise over the course of the day. Warm and sunny weather is predicted in the area for the next 5 days with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A fawn takes a nap Friday at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray on Friday morning, June 12, 2020. . Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Isaiah O’Brien of Lewiston does a Front Side Ollie in the big bowl at the Lewiston Skatepark on Monday afternoon. The park has been closed for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed the life of Jeff Grosso, memorialized in the background, who was a world renowned skateboarder from California. The Lewiston High School tennis courts and other parks are open with specific guidelines posted. However, Jude’s Place, at Marcotte Park, still has a fence surrounding it while caretakers try to grow grass. There is no date yet for reopening. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Tanner Cousineau , right and Joey Reagan roll up on their bikes and to claim some free ice cream from members of the Auburn Police Department. The officers, many off-duty paid for the ice cream with their own money and delivered the treats to foster some good will and relief from the heat. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A cool offshore breeze blows off the ocean at Mackerel Cove on Bailey Island on Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020, Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo