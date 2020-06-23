Auburn library opening on Wednesday

AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will reopen with limited services on Wednesday, June 24. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Summer reading will take place online. Check the website, www.auburnpubliclibrary.org, for more information or call 207-333-6640 or [email protected]

Fairbanks School Neighborhood Assn. plans fundraisers

FARMINGTON — The Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association Inc. will hold two fundraising events this summer.

An Antique and Collectible Sale will be held indoors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27. A variety of items will range from Hummels to furniture, doll houses, collectibles, glassware, kitchenware and linens.

The annual Yard Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Satuday, July 11. It is asked there be no early birds.

Both fundraisers will be held at Fairbanks School, 508 Fairbanks Road. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be managed.

Donations are being accepted. For more information, call 207-778-3808 or 207-778-4349.

Anniversary Mass to be live-streamed

PORTLAND — The annual Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass will go virtual in 2020. The Mass, which serves as a celebration of milestone anniversaries, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 28, with Bishop Robert Deeley celebrating the Mass. It will be live-streamed from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass and www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral.

Due to the restrictions on the size of large group gatherings, the annual Mass will not be an in-person event. Couples who are celebrating major milestone anniversaries of 25 years, 40 years, and 50 or more years in 2020 may register, but all are encouraged to participate. Registration is open at www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass.

Food pantry to distribute food in church parking lot

MEXICO — GRAMPA Food Pantry will do a drive-up food distribution in the parking lot of the “Green Church” from 10 to 11 a.m. or until gone Monday, June 29, with a rain date of Tuesday, June 30. The distribution will be for the people of Mexico, Rumford, Roxbury and Byron who are struggling to have enough to eat. Households will receive a box of shelf stable food and a bag of frozen meat.

People are asked to remain in their vehicle and will be asked to pop the trunk. Pantry volunteers will place the donation in the vehicle. Walkers will be welcome too.

The pantry also has Hannaford donations on the lawn of the “Green Church” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. If bad weather, it will be set up on the ramp by the elevator.

For more information, call Sue at 207-364-8185.

Church to remain closed through July

MADRID — Trustees of Reeds Mill Church gathered for the annual meeting on June 14. After much deliberation, the group voted not to open for services in July due to COVID-19.

Because of the lack of acceptable spacing between pews, there is room for few to safely attend services. In addition, some who worship are in the high risk category.

The trustees will meet again in mid-July to decide if they consider it appropriate to open the church for August services.

For more information, call Ginni at 207-639-2713 or visit the church website, www.reedsmillchurch.org.

