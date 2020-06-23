Why won’t people take a minute to stop and really look at the supposedly racist issue between police and people of color? Has anyone stopped to think about the issue while standing in a policeman’s shoes?

Has anyone bothered to look at how many police officers have died in the line of duty? Go to ODMP.org, which is Officer Down Memorial Page, and you will see 109 died from Jan. 1 to June 18, 2020. That is one every two days.

How would you like being a cop, knowing that, if not today, then tomorrow, you might die in the line of service to your community? How would that stress affect your everyday life and actions?

Police officers of every color make up only .003% of the U.S. population but are taking the heaviest toll.

The vast majority of police officers are good, decent people. Instead of reporting that, all the media does is fan the flames.

Donald Dubuc, Minot

Editor’s note: Of the 109 officers who have died in the line of duty this year, 26 died from gunfire, 48 died from COVID-19, and the remaining died in automobile crashes, by heart attack or other job-related illness.

