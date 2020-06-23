WINTHROP — This year’s Friends on the Fourth 5K is going virtual. While the community won’t be able to come together at Norcross Point on Maranacook Lake, the group is moving forward and preparing for the work of protecting the lakes.

Visit the Friends at www.watershedfriends.com or runsignup.com to register. Once registered, participants have one week from Saturday, June 27, to noon Saturday, July 4, to complete the 5K and submit their time online. Choose from three options: 1, Register as an individual for $25 a person; 2, Register as a family with more than two people and receive $5 discount per registration with participants 17 and under $15 each; or 3, Team registration with first team member, $25, and each additional teammate $20.

Every participant will receive a T-shirt sporting the 2020 “Spotter the Otter” race logo, which can be picked up at the Friends office beginning on Friday, June 26, or shipped for an additional fee.

Those wishing may fundraise as individuals or as teams. Prizes will be awarded to the top individual and top team fundraisers. Medals and other prizes will also be awarded to the top male and female runners.

For more information, visit the Friends Facebook page or call the office at 207-395-5239.

