JAY — Residents will be asked to consider a $5.3 million municipal budget referendum and elections of town, school and water district officials on July 14 at the Community Building.

Voters will have 36 warrant articles to consider at the polls, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The town meeting was moved from April 28 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Proposed overall spending for municipal government is $9,122 less than for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Residents will be asked to raise $129,722 less than the $3.35 million raised in this year’s budget. The municipal spending plan for 2020-21 factors in an estimated $2 million in revenues, which is up $120,600 from this year.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said she used a conservative estimate when considering revenues. The state has not finalized what towns will receive for state revenue-sharing, she said Tuesday.

The figures do not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73’s budget or its share of the Franklin County budget, which have not been finalized.

Voters will also consider a separate article asking to take $2,750 for Area Youth Sports insurance from the Recreation Reserve Account.

Residents will have one contested race for fifth selectperson to consider. Incumbent Gary McGrane and Trudy-Marie Marshall will vie for a three-year term on the board.

Several elected positions are uncontested. F. Timothy DeMillo is seeking reelection to a three-term on the Select Board. Robert Staples is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board. There were no takers for a second, three-year term on the board. Dale Leblanc holds the position.

Randall Doiron is seeking a three-year term to the Jay Village Water District. Gerald Hutchinson is the trustee. Raymond Fleury II is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the North Jay Water District.

