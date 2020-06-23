Sara Gideon, unlike the current senator of Maine (Susan Collins), cares about Mainers and the issues confronting this state. She emphasizes working with both Democrats and Republicans. As Abraham Lincoln stated, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

I have viewed the claims of the Republican National Committee accusing Gideon of all kinds of absurd behavior, all without evidence.

She also endorses that all Mainers have health insurance and that it includes those with pre-existing conditions — an issue abhorrent to the insurance industry.

Unlike Collins, who voted with the insurance and pharmaceutical companies who paid her millions just for her vote, Gideon looks to the people, not corporations.

I am voting for Sara Gideon and I hope others will join me.

Jean Todd, Lewiston