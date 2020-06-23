WEST PARIS — Pastor Mace Wilder and his wife, Kortney, have been sent to West Paris Baptist Church from Village Missions. They arrived in May in the middle of Maine’s Covid 19 Pandemic.

Wilder graduated from Word of Life Bible Institute in 2016 and began a series of pastoral internships. He joined Village Missions in 2018 and served as assistant pastor of Springfield Community Chapel. This is the first pastorate for Wilder and his wife. He said they are excited about the new opportunities of ministering in the West Paris community.

His ministry here started with Facebook postings and later driveway visits. Then the church opened with restrictions on May 31. Congregants are expected to wear masks and observe the roped off areas in the sanctuary for spaced out seating.

All people are welcome to attend church and enjoy worship through music, fellowship and sermons delivered by Wilder.