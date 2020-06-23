POLAND – Avis Evelyn (Verrill) Edwards, 90, passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in New Gloucester on June 9, 1930, the daughter of Clifford Files and Irene Rowe. She attended school in New Gloucester. On April 5, 1948 she married Maurice C. Edwards, Sr. and resided on Johnson Hill in Poland where they raised their seven boys. For many years they attended church services at The Church of the Nazarene in Mechanic Falls. She was a hard worker and was employed at Norway Laundry for 33 years. She was a brave breast cancer survivor. Her faith and love for Jesus was endless and infectious. She truly knew how to love everyone unconditionally. She enjoyed reading her bible, quoting scripture, doing crossword puzzles and watching the birds. Her pride and joy was spending time with family and friends. Right up until the last year, she was up for any road trip with family. She also enjoyed eating strawberry ice cream. Her contagious smile lit up any room that she entered. Avis was predeceased by her mother, father; sister, Norma Oaks, husband, Maurice C. Edwards, Sr.; her four sons, Irwin Edwards, Sidney Edwards, Sr., Herbert Edwards, Sr., Maurice C. Edwards, Jr.; and her grandson Eric Edwards.She is survived by her three sons, Dale Verrill his wife Barbara, Mark Edwards, and Wayne Edwards and his wife Heather, daughters-in law Jenny Edwards, Juanita Edwards and Deborah Edwards; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. The Edwards family would like to extend many thanks to Androscoggin Hospice for their professional and loving care in her final days. Services will be held Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Family and friends may also attend a visitation on Wednesday, June 24, from 6-8 p.m.As we strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that attendees where a mask. As per state restrictions, not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather at any one time and social distancing measures will be followed.In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to:Dempsey CenterP.O. Box277 Auburn, ME 04212 or:ALSAC/St. JudeChildren’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

« Previous