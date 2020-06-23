SABATTUS – James Deschaine, 66, died peacefully at his home in Sabattus after a short illness surounded by his family on June 5, 2020. He was born on August 24, 1953 in Fort Kent, Maine.He graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1971. He then joined the army, serving a tour of duty in Thailand before being honorably discharged in 1977, and remained in the Army Reserves for a number of years. He later graduated from CMCC with an associates degree in Precision Machining Technology and worked at BIW as a machinist until his retirement.He enjoyed golfing, and loved to socialize with family and close friends. He will be remembered for his warm, loving heart and his unique sense of humor.James is survived by his longterm partner of 16 years, Claudia Bouley, his brother Ronald, sister Jacqueline; daughter Misty, son Jonathan; six grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Peewee.He is predeceased by his parents, Ronaldo and Artheline; brother Normand, and sister Diane Smalt.