Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jesse Fish, 39, of Jay, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:35 p.m. Monday on Park Street in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Patrick Bryer, 38, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 9:44 p.m. Monday on Whitney Street.

• Issak Aliyow, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:34 a.m. Tuesday on Willow Street.

• Kristian Dobson, 33, of Auburn, on one count of domestic violence assault and two counts of assault, 6:22 p.m. Tuesday at 90 Pleasant St.

Lewiston

• Daniel Darling, 45, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal trespassing, 7:05 a.m. Tuesday at 99 Campus Ave.

• Sandra Libby, 39, of Lewiston, on a charge of robbery, 4:44 p.m. Tuesday at 81 Oak St.

• Haji Haji, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday at Lisbon and Chestnut streets.

Accidents

Lewiston

• An unidentified driver rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ahmed I. Dekow, 26, of Lewiston, which lurched into a vehicle driven by David R. Talpey, 63, of Lewiston at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on Sabattus Street. According to police, the unidentified driver fled the scene. The 2010 Toyota driven by Dekow and owned by Issack Ahmed of Lewiston and Talpey’s 2012 Nissan received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Kelsey D. Turner, 23, of Lewiston and Kulcharan A. Singh, 21, of Lewiston collided at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at Canal Street and Chestnut streets. Turner’s 2014 Dodge received functional damage and Singh’s 2007 Dodge received minor damage.

