DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Saturday, June 6, someone left a chain saw by our house on Route 133 in East Livermore. If the owner calls us to identify it, we will gladly return it to him. Please call 320-3780.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: That’s a pretty important piece of equipment to misplace! I hope you get that phone call ASAP, and thanks for reporting it to Sun Spots! This is a great place to get the word out about lost and found items. I’d even venture to say it’s the best place! Let us know how it turns out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am interested in finding someone who installs heat pumps, specifically the category that qualifies for the $1,000 Maine state rebate. These have been advertised but I can’t find anyone with a working knowledge of the process.

— Barbara, no town

ANSWER: One of my daughters has a heat pump and it’s fantastic. Try Air Serv of Lewiston (airserv.com, 248-8808); Northeast Heat Pumps in Durham (northeastheatpumps.com, 504-0128) and Central Maine Heat Pumps in Benton (centralmaineheatpumps.com, 238-0347). Any other recommendations, dear Sun Spotters? Now is your chance to help out a fellow reader and shine!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Once again I’m turning to the lady of knowledge. I’m looking for a book written in 1981 that was on the New York Times Best Seller List. It was written by Dean Koontz and is titled “The Eyes of Darkness.”

This novel is about the virus we have now and many things that have to do with the start and end of it. How did they know 38 years ago that this was going to happen? Mind-boggling for sure. On page 312 it states everything that has happened so far! I would really like to read the whole book so if you can help me find it, I would appreciate it.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: You may have read about this on CNN and I want to first clear things up by stating that yes, there are some similarities, but Dean Koontz did not predict COVID-19 in 1981 when he wrote a work of fiction about a lab-manufactured virus with a mortality rate of 100% that originated in a Russian location. When this book was re-released in 1989, the location of the virus’s origins was changed to China. It really is a stretch of the imagination to say this novel is “about the virus we have now.” It isn’t. Read this: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/13/us/dean-koontz-novel-coronavirus-debunk-trnd/index.html

“The Eyes of Darkness” can be found on Amazon.com in paperback from several sellers for $13 or less. You could call your local bookstore and ask them to order it, or you could borrow a copy from your local library. If they don’t have it in-house, you may have to wait until the state Minerva catalog system is up and running again. At the moment, libraries aren’t sharing materials because of the virus.

