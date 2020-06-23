(All times Eastern)
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (Super Flyweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at SK
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Hanwha at Samsung

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City
1:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Parma at Genoa

TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
4 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Credit One Bank Invitational

