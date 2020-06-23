Name: Gary McGrane

JAY — Two candidates will vie for a three-year term on the Select Board on July 14.

It is the only contested local race on the ballot. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building.

Selectperson Gary McGrane is seeking a second term and is being challenged by newcomer Trudy Marshall.

Each candidate answered the same questions on solar power, preparedness for COVID-19, and skills they would bring to the board. The questions were proposed to them this past spring, prior to the annual town meeting being postponed until July.

McGrane believes the town should explore solar power to help offset the town’s cost of power for town buildings.

“I presently believe, with the information we have, a town-owned solar array may be the best option because the initial cost would be less than investing in someone else’s project,” McGrane said. “If we can generate enough electricity for our own needs, Jay will save taxpayer money over time by reducing or eliminating energy consumption and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Marshall believes the town should address it in a townwide vote. In an effort, to “do our best to address the cost to our voters and what we would save over the 20-year span,” she said.

Since the questions were answered, selectpersons voted 3-2 on June 1 to not pursue solar power options for the town.

Marshall thinks the town was prepared for COVID-19 pandemic and is prepared for future emergencies.

“Our town has done an excellent job,” she said.

The town acted quickly and responsibly, McGrane said.

“With guidance from the Maine CDC and the governor’s office, I believe we recognized that the health and safety of our citizens comes first and we have acted appropriately,” he said.

McGrane and Marshall have vast business experience and both believe they have the skills to help lead the town forward.

“The most beneficial skill I bring to the town is to provide input into the preparation of the town budget and working on subcommittees to develop plans to meet the town objectives within those budgeted constraints,” McGrane said.

Marshall said she will bring a sense of fiscal responsibility and accountability to the town with a fresh perspective to the role of selectperson. She also, if elected, would help balance the needs and wants of the residents in light of the questionable revenue-sharing from the state.

