Thrift Shop

WILTON — The Church Mouse Thrift Shop is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wilton Congregational Church, 386 Main St, Wilton

Sunday services

WILTON — First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street in Wilton is now holding Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Sundays of every month.

Events planned

FARMINGTON —The Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association, Inc, will be holding their two annual fundraisers this year. The first will be and Antique and Collectible Sale – held indoors on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of items ranging from: Hummels, furniture, doll houses, collectibles, glassware, kitchenware, linens, vintage clothing to name a few.

On Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association will have their Annual Yard Sale. Please No Early Birds. Both fundraisers will be held at Fairbanks School, 508 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Facial coverings required and social distancing will be managed. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-3808 or 778-4349.

Yard Sale

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will hold a 2 day yard sale on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. COVID-19 protocol will be followed with social distancing and face covering when social distancing is not possible. The 2 day sale will include a variety of donated items, however, clothing, firearms, electronics or large appliances will not be included in the sale. Yard sale proceeds will benefit Old South’s community service, outreach and youth programs. FMI call the church office 207-778-0424.

Summer services

MADRID — Trustees of Reeds Mill Church gathered for their annual meeting on June 14. After much deliberation the group voted to not open for services in July due to Covid-19. Because of the lack of acceptable spacing between pews there is room for very few to safely attend services. In addition, some who appreciate worshiping here are in the high risk category. The trustees will meet again in mid-July to decide if they consider it appropriate to open the church for August services. For more information you can call Ginni at 207-639-2713 or visit the church website. www.reedsmillchurch.org

