Summer is the time when we all enjoy picnics and BBQ’s but the warmer weather and food left out of the refrigerator can become a problem. Always use a cooler for meats, even those that have been cooked. Two hours out of the cooler could possibly be enough time for contamination. Before preparing food, wash your hands, this simple task can make all the difference in the world. If you are driving a distance to an event and are bringing food, place your cooler in the air conditioned part of the car, not in the trunk.These are just a few safety tips to insure that your gathering is healthy for everyone.This recipe will be a hit with your family and friends and requires very little prep time and no mayonnaise! Bon Appetit!
Pizza Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
• 1 package tri-colored spiral pasta
• 1 jar pizza sauce
• 1 8oz. package fat free shredded mozzarella cheese
• 1 bunch scallions
• 2 oz. pepperoni, chopped
• 3/4 cup fat free red wine vinegar salad dressing
Prepare:
1. Cook pasta according to directions on the box.
2. Rinse cooked pasta in cold water until chilled, drain pasta.
3. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl, stir carefully.
4. Refrigerate. Ready when you are! 1.
