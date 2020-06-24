LEWISTON — Dale Doughty will be the city’s new deputy city administrator, completing a transition at City Hall as longtime administrator Ed Barrett retires.

A city news release announced Wednesday that Doughty will serve under incoming City Administrator Denis D’Auteuil when the transition takes place July 1.

Doughty has served as Public Works director since December 2018, after spending 22 years at the Maine Department of Transportation. He spent the last eight years there as director of maintenance and operations.

“It has been an honor to have served this proud city in my capacity as Public Works director,” he said in the news release. “I see this city on the cusp of great things in the near future. I am very excited to join the administrative team to do my part.”

The City Council announced in April that D’Auteuil would replace Barrett, who has served in that capacity since 2010.

D’Auteuil said Wednesday that he’s looking forward to working with Doughty as the city’s administration team.

“His experience, energy, and strong commitment to Lewiston will be an excellent addition to our team,” D’Auteuil said. “I am confident that Dale will make an immediate positive impact on day one as Lewiston’s new deputy city administrator.”

During his time at Public Works, Doughty has been responsible for the maintenance and operations of all city infrastructure and city utilities, and overseen a staff of 108.

At MDOT, he was responsible for 1,250 employees and a budget of over $170 million. He also served MDOT as manager of its eastern region and with assignments in the Department’s Planning and Program Development Division.

Doughty also has experience in the fields of environmental science and engineering, working in both public and private sectors.

He has a degree in geology and chemistry from the University of Maine at Farmington and completed additional graduate work in geology at West Virginia University. He is a Maine certified geologist.

Doughty’s starting salary will be $115,245.

The transition in Lewiston coincides with a similar shift at Auburn City Hall, where officials announced a new assistant city manager this week. Auburn will also see a new city manager on July 1, as Phil Crowell takes over for Peter Crichton.

