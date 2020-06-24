FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society has been awarded a grant to help sustain its properties and programs. The funding, approximately $5,200, was provided by the Maine Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

In March when everything closed due to the virus, members of the FHS board of trustees addressed the financial issues that would ensue. Utility bills, insurance premiums, security systems fees and other operating expenses for the three downtown properties would continue while the group’s major fundraisers, the North Church concerts and property rentals, were indefinitely postponed, said Jane Woodman, treasurer.

While looking into federal assistance for nonprofits, trustees prepared a letter seeking donations from members and friends. “The Octagon House, the Titcomb House and the North Church all survived the 1918 flu epidemic. But they need your help to survive the 2020 coronavirus pandemic,” the letter stated.

“The response (from donors) was outstanding,” Woodman said. “But still, it would not secure the winter months’ expenses.” During the June meeting, trustees announced the award of funds from the Humanities Council’s CARES Act Grant, she said. “This will help us and we think we’ll be fine through the winter months,” she said about keeping the heat and lights on at the society’s three buildings.

A celebration to honor all donors will be held once people can gather again, Woodman said. The society is tentatively planning to restart monthly meetings with a July outdoor session, she said. It is also hoped to open the Titcomb House weekly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting, Friday, July 10.

For more information on the society, visit http://www.farmingtonhistory.org/.

