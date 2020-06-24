A flatbed truck hauling crushed cars overturned on I-1295 in Freeport Wednesday morning, spilling cars across the interstate.

A truck carrying crushed cars overturned in heavy fog Wednesday morning on I-295. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

The truck driver, 56-year-old Kevin Russell of Weeks Mills, told Maine State Police troopers that he lost control in heavy fog, struck a guardrail and overturned around 3 a.m. The load of crushed cars spilled on both southbound and northbound lanes.

A second tractor trailer traveling north struck some of the wreckage that had spilled into that lane.

Police closed off I-195 between Brunswick and Freeport for nearly four hours while debris was cleared from the road. The road reopened around 7 a.m.

Russell had minor injuries that did not require medical attention. Police say they do not anticipate any charges will be filed against him.

 

