A 69-year-old Harrison man died in a single-car crash near his home Tuesday afternoon.
Jerry Brill had just left his home and was driving on Naples Road when his car went off the road and roll onto its roof.
Brill may have experienced a medical issue that caused him to lose control of his car, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of 505 Naples Road.
Brill, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The state Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.
Police also continue to investigate the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Coronavirus takes another Maine life, as active cases decline
-
Maine
Monmouth man killed after single-vehicle crash in Litchfield
-
Community Sports
Bridgton 4 on the Fourth Road Race to be held virtually this year
-
Encore
Lifelong Fab Four fan to present final ‘Beatles Uncovered’ presentation ‘The Long & Winding Road to Making Let It Be’
-
Franklin
Technician who filled tank before Farmington explosion is fined, suspended