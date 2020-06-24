LISBON — A small section of Main Street will be closed to vehicles from the beginning of July through Labor Day to make more space for outdoor dining and community gatherings, according to Brett Richardson, Lisbon’s Economic and Community Development Director.

Richardson said that the plan, which was developed with the help of Lisbon’s businesses, town staff and community organizations, the Maine Department of Transportation, and the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, will go into effect “on or around July 2nd.”

Main Street will be closed from the intersection at Route 196 to a small access road just before the Lisbon Post Office building.

Richardson said that travelers will be “re-routed around the closure via a short detour on School Street,” which will allow the public to “visit all Main Street businesses, deliveries of supplies and materials will continue unchanged, and impacts to downtown parking will be minimal.”

The closure area, which has been dubbed “Moxie Plaza” by Lisbon Development Committee Chair Lisa Ward, will encompass “roughly 4,000 square feet at the intersection of Main Street and Route 196,” Richardson said.

Diane Barnes, Lisbon’s town manager, described Lisbon’s restaurants as “an essential part of the Main Street business community.”

“Closing Main Street for the summer to enable social distancing will help Main Street businesses adapt and survive during the current COVID-19 reality,” Barnes added.

Traci Austin, co-owner of Frank’s Restaurant and Pub at 2 Main St., said that she and the staff at Frank’s were “very appreciative of the plan for outdoor dining” and “look forward to navigating the new opportunity.”

Richardson said that the pedestrian space on Main Street will offer “opportunities for day-time ‘pop-up markets’ where local vendors can promote their goods and services.

