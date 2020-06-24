TURNER — Music for Mavis summer concerts will resume at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting July 7 at the Gazebo — with some changes due to COVID-19 guidelines. The schedule is announced as follows:

July 7, Tim Winchester Trio; July 14, Denny Breau; July 21, Backwoods Road/Rick Bernier; July 28, Bald Hill Band; Aug. 4, Grown Ups; Aug. 11, Mill Town Road Show; Aug. 18, Kevin and Friends; Aug. 25, Robbie Maggie & Dave; Sept. 1, Hanging with Hooper; Sept. 8, Hot Damn, Deb and Norm Pelletier; Sept. 15, Pam Weeks; Sept. 22, Preston and Curry; Sept. 29, Jodi and the Boys.

COVID-19 guidelines ask that audience members maintain a six-foot distance and have masks available. It is also asked they do not approach the band and gazebo. A milk can will be available for donations on the music field near the parking lot. Anyone who does not feel well is asked to stay home.

Music for Mavis is a nonprofit organization designed to bring music and the arts to rural communities. Find Music for Mavis on Facebook to learn more about its history, past and upcoming events or visit www.musicformavis.com. There is a donate button at the top for those who wish to help.

There will be no rain venue this summer. Bring a chair or a blanket. For more information, call 207-754-0954 or 207-754-4506.

