Happy Father’s Day! Today’s scripture reading, John 13:12-17 with the message titled, “Are you an Example?” Today we recognize and honor those men who have acted as fathers in our lives, however, we must also honor our Father in heaven. In the scripture today Jesus is giving us an example of how we are to honor Him by leading our lives humbly and serving one another. We should not expect a pat on the back for all our good works but do them to please our Father in Heaven. God promised a messiah and fulfilled that promise with Jesus, who exchanged His sinless life on the cross so our sins can be forgiven and have an everlasting life. We need to live our lives in thankfulness and gratefulness, being a role model to Him, as we are taught in the Bible. Hymns today were: “He Leadeth Me;” “Faith of our Fathers;” and

Reminder Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m.: Hope you will join us in person but if not, you can find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube.

Events/Notices:

Sunday July 5 9:30 a.m. Service; Food Pantry request for June is dry pasta.

No office hours or Bible studies in June (if you need to speak to the Pastor feel free to call for an appointment); New website: northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; new email address: [email protected]

