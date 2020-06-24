BETHLEHEM, N.H. – Claudia G. Brown, of Bethlehem, N.H. – loving wife, mother, grandmother “Mimi” and great-grandmother. She was born into a large Italian-American family in the “Virginia” section of Rumford on Nov. 14, 1946 – died at home, Bethlehem N.H., June 17, 2020 at the age of 73.She is survived by Bill, her husband of 50 years; sons Chris and Scott and wife Hannah; grandchildren, Morgan and Colby; and great-granddaughter Maeve. Claudia is also survived by her Welsh Corgi’s, Molly and Emma.Claudia enjoyed her family above all else and she showed her many talents in creative ways including knitting, rug hooking, quilting, sewing (especially dolls and costumes) and cake decorating for members of family. Her employment varied and included bookkeeping, winning multiple town elections for Tax Collector in Bethlehem and eventually Town Clerk, serving 20-plus years, retiring in 2011. She especially enjoyed conducting elections for local, state and federal office positions. She was an early volunteer as a Domestic Victim Advocate. Claudia was a breast cancer survivor! Claudia was presented with the “Challenge Coin” of the Command Sergeant Major of the Army William Kidd, for her work in helping families of the Littleton Army National Guard.She died at peace with all family present. As difficult as her oncoming death approached, we all understood how she wanted to pass. She did it her way!Her most recent appreciation was for the Face time calls from great-granddaughter Maeve, as well as talking to loved ones.Interment is at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen N.H. at 2 p.m. Wednesday June 24. Private luncheon celebration at a location to be determined after the interment.The Ross Funeral Home, Littleton Chapel, has the privilege of these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit http://www.rossfuneral.com.If desired, contribute to the charity of your choice.

