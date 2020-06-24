LEWISTON – David A. Laberge, 66, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 5, 1953, the son of the late Yvette T. Laberge.He is survived by two sisters, Dorthy Kazmier of Maine, Terry and Warren Lalante of New Hampshire; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a dedicated employee at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston for over 30 years. David was a caring and loving person that enjoyed cooking, gardening, home remodeling and helping people. He will be sadly missed by friends and family. A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery at a later date.

