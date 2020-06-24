LEWISTON – Emile T. Elie of Lewiston passed away June 19, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.He was the son of Emile E. Elie and Rosetta Callahan Elie.He attended Lewiston schools and joined the Air Force. After four years in the service, he married the love of his life, Glenna Audet Elie in 1955. Together they raised three children.He worked as a Lewiston police officer for a number of years, then went on to own and operate a successful carpet installation business for many years until retiring.In his early years he loved fishing, hunting and playing cribbage. Tom enjoyed his family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There were many diapers involved.He is predeceased by his parents, Emile and Rosetta; a sister Rolande Coombs and her husband Francis.In addition to his wife he is survived by his sister, Joan Thompson and her husband Jim; his children, Mark and wife Roxane, Gary and his wife Aline, Debbie Bourgoin and her husband Lenny; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.A private funeral will be held for the immediate family only due to current conditions. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

